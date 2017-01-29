Washington republican lawmakers respond to Trump order

(Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

SEATTLE -- Protests have erupted in Washington and across the nation in response to President Trump's immigration ban.

The executive order, signed Friday, suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

KING 5 reached out to Washington republican lawmakers for their responses to President Trump's actions. Their responses are below:

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-05):

"We must ensure that our vetting procedures are robust and that those entering the country do not pose a security risk; it is also important we remain a compassionate country that does not close its doors to those facing persecution and violence throughout the world."

Rep. Herrera Beutler (R-03):

"While security at our borders and entry checkpoints should be taken very seriously and can certainly be improved, our nation should be able to uphold its tradition of allowing those law-abiding foreign nationals – some of whom have put their own lives on the line to provide assistance to the U.S. on the battlefield – to proceed with their journeys. Surely there is a way to enhance the security at our borders without unnecessarily detaining innocent individuals who have followed the rules, stood in line, and pose no threat to our country, and I hope this Administration takes quick action to ensure that we’re focused only on those who pose a threat to our safety."

Rep Dan Newhouse (R-04):

"The safety and security of Americans is our highest priority. It is reasonable to conduct a review of prospective and existing visa holders and refugees to make sure they do not pose a security risk. However, the manner in which this Order is being implemented at airports and other points of entry appears that some innocent people, including some who have performed brave and valuable service to our anti-terror efforts, are having their lives needlessly disrupted. I encourage the administration to review its order in consultation with its national security team to ensure our enforcement resources are being targeted where they can be most effective and to allow those law-abiding green card holders and visa holders who clearly aren't a threat to security to return to their jobs and communities here in America."

Rep. Dave Reichert (R-08) statement on Friday:

“The United States is the most compassionate nation and greatest force of good in the world. We have a longstanding history of opening our arms to those seeking refuge and to families who want to start a new life – but this compassion cannot come at the expense of the safety of our own families. Throughout my career, beginning with my service in the Air Force Reserves, over my 33 years in law enforcement, and now as a representative, my first and most important job is protecting families in our region and the American people. When we open our arms, it is critical we make sure our act of kindness is not taken advantage of by those who wish us harm. We must be absolutely certain we have systems in place capable of thoroughly vetting anyone applying for refugee status on American soil. I am hopeful we can work with the intelligence and law enforcement communities to provide the necessary safeguards to ensure our national security.”

Copyright 2016 KING