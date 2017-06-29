Washington lawmakers race the clock to pass a new budget

. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington lawmakers are getting briefed on the details of a new two-year state budget and an education funding plan as staffers race to finish the various bills that the Legislature needs for a vote.



Legislative leaders had initially said that the budget and other related documents would be posted publicly at noon Thursday, but later had to amend that, saying they won't be available until Thursday night. Democratic Rep. June Robinson, who has been part of the budget negotiations, said that exhausted staffers are trying to get the complicated bill done as quickly as possible in time for a vote Friday.



The Democratic-controlled House and Republican-led Senate have been struggling for months to find compromise on a budget that addresses a state Supreme Court mandate on education funding. They reached agreement on the budget after overnight negotiations that ended Wednesday morning.

