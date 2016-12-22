Washington 'faithless electors' fined $1K

Electors cast their vote.

SEATTLE – Four Democratic presidential electors were fined $1,000 for casting their vote for a candidate other than Hillary Clinton.

Esther John, Bret Chiafalo, and Levi Guerra voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell as a Republican compromise candidate. Robert Santiacum voted for Faith Spotted Eagle. The four electors also voted for vice presidential candidates other than Tim Kaine, Clinton’s running mate.

Electors are bound to vote with the results of the state’s popular vote, and if they don’t, are subject to a fine.

Guerra and Chiafalo filed a request last week to have the fine waived, citing Alexander Hamilton’s writings on the Electoral College. The electors argued that the Electoral College is the last line of defense to prevent an unfit president from taking office, and electors should be free to vote their conscience.

However, a judge denied the request.

The electors can appeal the fine.

