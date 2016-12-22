KING
Close

Washington 'faithless electors' fined $1K

KING 4:43 PM. PST December 22, 2016

SEATTLE – Four Democratic presidential electors were fined $1,000 for casting their vote for a candidate other than Hillary Clinton.

Esther John, Bret Chiafalo, and Levi Guerra voted for former Secretary of State Colin Powell as a Republican compromise candidate. Robert Santiacum voted for Faith Spotted Eagle. The four electors also voted for vice presidential candidates other than Tim Kaine, Clinton’s running mate.

Related: Ballots of Washington state Democratic electors

Electors are bound to vote with the results of the state’s popular vote, and if they don’t, are subject to a fine.

Guerra and Chiafalo filed a request last week to have the fine waived, citing Alexander Hamilton’s writings on the Electoral College. The electors argued that the Electoral College is the last line of defense to prevent an unfit president from taking office, and electors should be free to vote their conscience.

However, a judge denied the request.

The electors can appeal the fine.

Copyright 2016 KING

KING

Washington state electors vote for Clinton, Powell, Faith Spotted Eagle

KING

Judge rejects Washington electors attempt to avoid fine

KING

Wash. electors head to court, as part of effort to block Trump

KING

Wash. Democratic Electors trying to stop President-elect Trump

KING

Wash. elector asks Republican electors to 'vote their conscience'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories