Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. T(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2016 Getty Images)

It's no secret many Americans didn't vote in November's election because they were disgusted with the two major party choices. And the state that led the way was Washington, according to a Seattle Times analysis of U.S. Census data.

In Washington, 35.6 percent of registered voters say they sat out the election because they didn't like the candidates or campaign issues, the Times reported. That's about 170,000 people. It was a dramatic change from four years ago when 16.4 percent said they didn't like the candidates or campaign issues.

Wisconsin finished a close second in 2016 at 35.5 percent followed by New Hampshire at 34.9 percent and Michigan at 34.4 percent.

Of the top 10 states where voters didn't vote because of the candidates, three were won by Trump and seven were won by Clinton.

Washington (35.6%) - Clinton won

Wisconsin (35.5%) - Trump won

New Hampshire (34.9%) - Clinton won

Michigan (34.4%) - Trump won

Virginia (31.6%) - Clinton won

Vermont (31.3%) - Clinton won

Hawaii (29.8%) - Clinton won

Iowa (29.8%) - Trump won

Minnesota (29.3%) - Clinton won

Illinois (28.9%) - Clinton won

One of the prevailing messages by supporters of the candidates leading up to the election was "If you don't vote for Clinton, it's a vote for Trump" and vice-versa. But even if Wisconsin, Michigan, and Iowa had gone to Clinton, Trump still would have narrowly won the electoral college vote -- 274 to 264.

Across the Northwest, 28.7 percent of Oregon voters stayed away because of the candidates and Idaho had 23.2 percent who stayed home.

Louisiana had the fewest election boycotts due to the candidates at 9.4 percent.

Read more at The Seattle Times

© 2017 KING-TV