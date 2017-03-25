Governors 'intend to fight back' against Trump's environmental policies

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a joint press conference on Saturday in Seattle to issue something of a warning to President Donald Trump about his environmental policies.

"We intend to fight back what we see coming," said Gov. Inslee.

"I think it's clear in Oregon and Washington, we're not willing to go backwards," said Gov. Brown.

The two seemed emboldened by two previous victories against the Trump Administration: travel ban and health care.

"He saw some fights on the travel ban. He saw some fights on health care. He hasn't seen anything yet because we intend to stand loud and proud to protect the protections we have now for clean air and clean water," said Inslee.

The governors reaffirmed their support for existing programs.

They pledged more renewable energy for the electrical grid, more support for electric cars and autonomous vehicles, more caps on emissions and other new policies to limit pollutant gasses.

"We will not allow the president to unilaterally put our health at risk," said Inslee.

