VP Pence breaks tie on family planning funding vote

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President's ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence cast a rare tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate Thursday to allow states to block certain federal funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics and other abortion providers.

The move reverses a rule that was put in place under the Obama administration that prevented states from blocking “Title X,” or family planning federal grants from service providers and clinics that also provide abortions.

“It is unprecedented that we are here with the Vice President breaking a tie vote on an attack on woman's health across this country,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a nearly 10 minute long speech on the Senate floor, ahead of the vote.

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska crossed party lines to vote against the measure, resulting in the 50-50 tie.

A companion bill passed the U.S. House in February, meaning this week’s action in the upper chamber sends the bill to the President’s desk for a signature.

All Washington Republican members of Congress voted in favor of the measure when it passed the House last month; all Democratic members opposed.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, the annual budget for family planning is about $13 million, $4 million of which is from federal funding. Of the $4 million in federal funding, more than half of that, $2.5 million, goes to Planned Parenthood.

That federal family planning funding helps more than 10,000 individuals in Washington state, according to a spokesperson with Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest.

Nearly 88,000 individuals in Washington receive services from Planned Parenthood under Medicaid funding, according to the group.

The legislation will not likely affect states, such as Washington, where a Democratic governor and House wouldn’t go along with a push to roll back federal funding to places like Planned Parenthood.

However, it will give power to red states with Republican state leaders to make those kinds of decisions.

“This bill would make it even easier for states led by extreme politicians to deny family planning providers federal dollars, not because quality of care that they get or provide, but based on whether the politicians in charge agree that women should be able to exercise their constitutionally protected right to reproductive healthcare,” Murray said.

However, Republican supporters of the bill say it’s about rolling back regulations implemented by the previous administration and returning power to individual states.

‘This legislation does not in any way decrease women's healthcare funding. Rather, it merely empowers states over a Washington knows best mentality,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a sponsor of the Senate bill.

“Local governments know their people best, and repealing this regulation shifts control back to the states. No money is cut for women’s health care services,” said Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, in a statement.

However, critics worry women who rely on clinics, such as Planned Parenthood, for basic health services will be hurt.

“If you allow states to eliminate a provider that covers a third of the people who are getting access to Title X now..so that's 1.5 million people…I don't think that's such a great deal for the American people,” said Elaine Rose of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii.

Federal law, through the Hyde Amendment, already prohibits federal dollars from directly funding abortions. Rose worries about the other services her organization provides with the help of Title X funding.

“It’s a program that provides family planning access to low income and uninsured Americans. It provides birth control, certainly, but provides well-women exams, cancer screenings, and sexually transmitted disease testing and screening,” said Rose. “It’s basic healthcare for Americans, and it’s been around for a long time.”

