Voters rejecting sales tax for cultural access program

Initial returns show voters rejecting Proposition 1, which would initiate a sales tax for cultural access programs.

Early results on Tuesday night had the measure failing at 55 percent.

The measure would increase sales tax in the county by one-tenth of a percent starting in January 2018. It's projected to raise more than $67 million over seven years.

The generated revenue would fund cultural organizations for community-based, regional, and public school access programs to enhance and expand arts, science, and heritage programming, according to King County's website.



In addition, King County would use the revenue for start-up or administrative costs of county cultural development programs.



If approved, the program would feature an advisory board and a program administrator.



Supporters say the levy is needed to make up for public funding for arts education programs that have been drastically cut over the last decade. The measure also would prioritize access for low-income students.



Opponents say it's unfair to ask for another regressive sales tax in a region that already has one of the most regressive tax structures in the country.



The King County Council passed a resolution in April to get the measure on the ballot.

