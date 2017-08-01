Dhingra, Englund battle for east King County legislative seat

Jinyoung Lee Englund (left) and Manka Dhingra are the frontrunners in the state Senate 45th legislative district race.

Two female candidates have emerged the front-runners in the battle for the east King County legislative seat left behind by the late Senator Andy Hill, who died last year of cancer.

The Democrat: Manka Dhingra, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney for King County. The Republican: Jinyoung Lee Englund, a self described entrepreneur who previously worked for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Dhingra led with 50 percent on Tuesday evening, followed by Englund with 42 percent. Parker Harris, a no party preference candidate, had nearly 7 percent.

This already intense race will only intensify ahead of November, since it could determine the balance of power in the state senate.

Currently, the Majority Coalition Caucus, comprised of 24 Republicans and one Independent who caucuses with the Republicans, control the Senate.

Political analysts observe that the 45th legislative district, which includes Woodinville, Duvall, Kirkland and Sammamish has become increasingly blue. The district was carried comfortably by Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential race.

Already, hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside spending has been raised. Some of that money has gone to pre-primary attack ads on television.

