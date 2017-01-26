Tukwila family fears separation under expected refugee ban

Yasin at the dinner table with his daughter. (Photo: KING)

TUKWILA, Wash. – A Tukwila family fears they will be separated from a loved one in the Middle East under an expected executive order to put limitations on the United States refugee program.

Tukwila is now home for Yasin, his wife, and his three young children. He says the family fled war-torn Syria and were living in Jordan before they arrived in the United States several months ago.

This week Yasin started a new job. The plan was for his brother's family to move here too, but now Yasin worries that won't happen.

A draft of an executive order, obtained by the Associated Press, indicates that the order would suspend the United States refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely bar Syrian refugees from entering the country.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the executive order Friday. It is not clear if the draft will be revised before then.

With the help of a translator, Yasin explain why he and his family fled Syria.

"Prior to the war we lived a normal life. I used to go to work, my wife was a school teacher, so she was able to go to work as well," he said. "We left because of the war, and my house was demolished. The kids were traumatized by the bombing."

He added that Syria was so dangerous, he was unable to return for his own father's funeral.

"We wanted to come here because we were looking for a safe place for our family," said Yasin.

As his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son ate dinner with him Thursday night, his toddler was asleep in bed. Yasin says his family finally does feel safe at home in Tukwila.

It took a lot of planning and a 10-month vetting process, but they arrived in Washington state in October.

Yasin's brother's family has already started the process to move to the U.S.

"We were happy that they were going to join us here at some point, and even the kids, they were waiting for their cousins to come here. Now the whole thing stopped," he said.

That family's plan to find peace is now uncertain as Trump is expected to pause the process that would allow Syrian refugees into the U.S.

"It was very upsetting,” Yasin said, “Because there are a lot of families waiting to come here, because they are looking for a safe place.”

