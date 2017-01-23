Trump's tweets are presidential records, but deletions?

President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The National Archives and Records Administration says President Donald Trump's tweets are considered presidential records that need to be preserved for historic purposes, but officials have yet to say whether his administration needs to preserve even altered or deleted tweets.



After a misspelled statement from Trump's private Twitter account was altered Saturday and later deleted, an archives spokeswoman said Monday that officials had yet to say whether those records are also subject to preservation.



Trump tweeted the day after his inauguration that he was "honered" to serve the American people. The tweet was later corrected to "honored" and then later removed entirely.



Archives spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman said that presidential tweets, like all electronic communications "created or received" by the president or his staff, are considered presidential records.

