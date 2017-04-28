Trump's 5 biggest wins and losses in Congress in his first 100 days

President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin claims the administration’s tax cut will be “the biggest tax cut and largest tax cut reform in the history of our country."

The first 100 days of President Trump's relationship with Congress have been a bit rocky as he has struggled to learn how to deal with a legislative branch that doesn't always share his priorities. So far, his biggest legislative victories have been scrapping regulations created by the Obama administration.

So how do local Republicans rate President Trump’s first 100 days?

“Not boring,” said Matthew Patrick Thomas, Washington State Republican Party State Committeeman

“In a few words, jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Bruno Kelpsas, former King County Trump Campaign Co-Chair. “Another word that comes to my mind is transformation.”

“His first 100 days has been chaos, dysfunction, disaster, and incompetence,” said Chris Vance, former Wash. State Republican Party Chairman

The three Republicans don’t agree, but they shared their opinions on the president’s policies, performance and the future of the Republican Party in a roundtable discussion with KING 5.





Here's a look at President Trump's major wins and losses on Capitol Hill.

WINS

1. The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to become a Supreme Court justice after changing its filibuster rules to prevent Democrats from blocking him.

2. Congress reversed an Obama administration rule that blocked states and local governments from stripping federal funds from Planned Parenthood and other health care providers solely because they perform abortions. Vice President Pence had to break a tie vote in the Senate to send the legislation to Trump’s desk.

3. The House and Senate passed a bill to overturn an Obama-era rule that would have allowed the government to declare some Social Security recipients unfit to own guns if they’d been found mentally incapable of managing their own financial affairs. Critics said it infringed on people's Second Amendment right to own guns.

4. Lawmakers voted to scrap an environmental protection rule by the Obama administration to limit the dumping of mine waste in streams. Republicans said the regulation would hurt the coal industry.

5. Congress narrowly overturned Obama-era regulations that would have required Internet service providers to get consent from consumers before selling their personal information to advertisers. Republicans argued that the Federal Communications Commission had overstepped its bounds in creating the rule.

LOSSES

1. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called off a vote on a Trump-backed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare when it became clear it didn't have the support of enough GOP lawmakers to pass.

2. Trump has failed to quash congressional investigations of his campaign's ties to Russia. In fact, the probes became headline news when House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced that he was going to the White House to brief Trump on sensitive material that he had not shared with Democrats on the committee. Nunes ultimately stepped aside from the investigation, but the House probe continues, as does a parallel investigation in the Senate Intelligence Committee. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, announced this week that he will lead a May 8 hearing to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

3. A bipartisan bill to fund the government through September will not include the $1.4 billion Trump sought to begin construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump pushed hard for the funding, but backed off when Democrats said his demand would cause a government shutdown.

4. The president was forced to give up on his nomination of fast-food executive Andrew Puzder to be secretary of Labor. Although the Senate never actually voted on Puzder, he withdrew from consideration after Republican senators turned against him in part because of revelations he had employed an undocumented immigrant as his housekeeper.

5. Trump vowed to push for a constitutional amendment to place term limits on all members of Congress as part of his promise to "drain the swamp." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., quickly rejected the idea, saying the Senate won't even consider it. Ryan said he supports term limits but would leave it up to House Judiciary Committee leaders to decide whether to act. So far, they haven't.

