Trump supporters unwavering after tumultuous first week

(Photo: KING)

The flu has hit the Butenschoen home, and as Ashley Butenschoen tends to her sick daughter, she understands the malaise much of America is mired in right now.

"I definitely can feel the tension," she said.

Even so, Butenschoen said she feels good after President Donald Trump's first week in office.

Butenschoen is an ardent Trump supporter. She even attended the inauguration earlier this month and sees the unprecedented protests around the world against the president's policies as misguided.

"I think people are losing sight a little bit of what they're angry about anymore, and they're just angry," said Butenschoen.

However, pointed protests over the president's ban on Muslim immigration sent a very clear message to the new administration. With what appears to be a growing resistance to Trump's policies, especially with regard to refugees, Butenschoen stands by her president, seeing the current situation as simply the keeping of campaign promises.

"It really does break my heart to see the children. It brings me to tears, what they're going through," said Butenschoen. "However, I have to protect my children. I believe Donald Trump wants to protect Americans first."

Just one week into the Trump presidency, Butenschoen hopes the country doesn't take a turn for the worse, as an ailing America struggles to get back on its feet.

"I'm sure he will make mistake,” Butenschoen said. “I would like him not to, but that would be unrealistic. But just because he makes mistakes doesn't mean he'll let us down."

