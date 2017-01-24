Trump signs actions to advance Dakota Access, Keystone pipelines

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Offoice at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders January 24, 2017 reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. rump gave an amber light to the Keystone XL pipeline -- which would carry crude from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast -- and an equally controversial pipeline crossing in North Dakota. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

​President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened1 drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

