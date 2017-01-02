'Trump Resistance Roadshow' launches in Seattle

A "Trump Resistance Roadshow" launched in Seattle Monday night. The group will visit 16 cities across the country before arriving in Washington D.C. for the inauguration. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Both supporters and critics of President-elect Donald Trump are preparing to make the trip to Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day on January 20.

Among the demonstrators will be the “Trump Resistance Roadshow,” a movement that launched in Seattle and Oakland, Calif. the first week of the New Year.

“Popular organizing is the bedrock of democracy," organizer Steve Jones told KING 5 on Monday.

"We need to all join together and make our views known. We simply can't give Donald Trump a blank check to execute an agenda that is not something the vast majority of people want."

Jones, who works with the Center for Biological Diversity, says his group and others involved in the movement, including the Sierra Club and Washington chapter of the ACLU, are most concerned about what Trump’s agenda could mean for the climate and civil rights.

“This is a historic moment like no other," Jones said. "I think that Donald Trump and his supporters have a very aggressive agenda that they think they're going to be able to pull off, but I think we have an opportunity for a broad based resistance movement to come together and really restore the democratic progress of this country."

Trump supporters, meanwhile, say they hope critics keep an open mind and give the new administration a chance.

“President-elect Trump is going to be the president for everyone here in the country, and if people are still having concerns and qualms, I think they're going to be pleasantly surprised,” said Bruno Kelpsas, a former King County co-chair of the Trump Washington State campaign.

“We all want clean water, clean air; we all want a great America. We all want jobs,” Kelpsas continued. “It's a democratic process. I understand that. Even those in the GOP understand it, but we're going to work our way through it. That's what makes America great. We've been through other situations in this country, we're going to get through it.”

Meanwhile, the “Resistance Roadshow” will stop in 16 cities on its trek to Washington D.C. The next stop from Seattle is Portland, Ore. on January 3.

