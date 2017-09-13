KING
Trump Jr. tweets about Murray, adds swipe at Democrats

Seattle mayor Ed Murray has resigned just hours after a man claiming to be the mayor's cousin claimed he assaulted him when he was a teenager. He's the fifth person to come forward with such a claim.

Travis Pittman , KING 10:51 AM. PDT September 13, 2017

President Donald Trump's eldest son took to Twitter to criticize Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who is stepping down Wednesday after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse. But Trump Jr's tweet also seemed to take a swipe at the fact Murray is a Democrat.

"It took 5?," Trump Jr. tweeted. "Also: Ed Murray (D) fyi."

Murray has been dogged by allegations the past few months of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s and 1980s. The latest accuser is a man claiming to be Murray's cousin. He has denied the allegations.

Murray had already decided not to run for re-election this year but had balked at resigning despite calls to do so.

Two hours after news of the latest accuser came out Tuesday, Murray announced he would resign effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

