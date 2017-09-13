Trump Jr. tweets about Murray, adds swipe at Democrats

President Donald Trump stands with Donald Trump Jr at his Trump Turnberry Resort in this file imate from June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2016 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's eldest son took to Twitter to criticize Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who is stepping down Wednesday after a fifth man accused him of sexual abuse. But Trump Jr's tweet also seemed to take a swipe at the fact Murray is a Democrat.

"It took 5?," Trump Jr. tweeted. "Also: Ed Murray (D) fyi."

It took 5?

Also: Ed Murray (D) fyi https://t.co/J3jfSLPlah — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2017

Murray has been dogged by allegations the past few months of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s and 1980s. The latest accuser is a man claiming to be Murray's cousin. He has denied the allegations.

Murray had already decided not to run for re-election this year but had balked at resigning despite calls to do so.

Two hours after news of the latest accuser came out Tuesday, Murray announced he would resign effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

