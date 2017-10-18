Trump criticizes bipartisan health deal negotiated by Murray

US President Donald Trump speaks during rally for Alabama state Republican Senator Luther Strange at the Von Braun Civic Center September 22, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump is criticizing a bipartisan Senate deal negotiated by Washington state U.S. Senator Patty Murray aimed at curbing the growth of insurance premiums.



Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that he "can never support bailing out" insurance companies that have "made a fortune" under so-called Obamacare.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Tuesday they had reached a deal to resume federal payments to health insurers that Trump had halted. Trump spoke favorably of the deal Tuesday but then later in the day reversed course.



Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that he is "supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co's who have made a fortune w/ O'Care."

I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co's who have made a fortune w/ O'Care. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

