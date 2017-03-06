Wash. AG reviewing new Trump travel order; calls first one 'indefensible'

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks during a press conference at his office on February 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson says President Donald Trump's new immigration and travel order from six Muslim-majority nations shows that his original order was "indefensible."

The new order comes weeks after Ferguson sued Trump over his original order which has been dubbed by some as a ban on Muslims entering the country. A federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide hold on the order. His ruling was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"By rescinding his earlier Executive Order, President Trump makes one thing perfectly clear: His original travel ban was indefensible — legally, constitutionally and morally," said Ferguson in a statement. “The President has capitulated on numerous key provisions blocked by our lawsuit, including bans on Green Card holders, visa holders and dual citizens, an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, and explicit preferences based on religion."

Ferguson says his office is reviewing the new order to determine if legal steps need to be taken. A Monday news conference is planned.

The new ban, which goes into effect March 16, no longer restricts travel from Iraq, one of seven listed in the original order. The 90-day ban now is limited to Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen.

As before, the order shuts down the U.S. refugee program for 120 days to give the federal government time to develop "extreme vetting" procedures to prevent terrorists from entering the country. However, Syrians are no longer subject to an indefinite ban, as they were under the first order.

While the goal of the executive order remains the same — keeping terrorists out — the administration made several other big changes to avoid being struck down in court.

Nationals of the six countries with legal permanent residence in the U.S. (known as green card holders) are not affected. People with valid visas as of Monday also are exempt. And the order no longer gives immigration preference to "religious minorities," such as Christians who claim they are persecuted in mostly Muslim countries.

Iraq was dropped from the ban after negotiations with the Iraqi government, which vowed to improve the security of its travel documents, share more information on its citizens with the U.S. government and agreed to accept Iraqi nationals who have been ordered deported from the U.S., according to a senior Homeland Security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to fully discuss the new order ahead of the president's signing.



Washington lawmakers react to new order

Here's how lawmakers from Washington state are reacting to the revised travel order

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.



“No matter how many games President Trump plays with the language of this executive order, it is clear that these attempts to slam the door on Muslim immigrants and refugees are un-American, they won’t make us any safer, and they are flat-out wrong. Millions of people across the country have stood up and made their voices heard to oppose this hateful and divisive ban in the weeks since President Trump first announced it—and we’re not going to give up now. President Trump should work with us to focus on actually keeping our families safe, not on dangerous, divisive, and hateful actions that betray our American values and would hurt women and children fleeing horrific violence across the world.”



Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib

“President Trump’s revised travel ban not only remains discriminatory, but is also harmful to our national security. Our country has always welcomed the best and brightest from around the world, and arbitrarily blocking students, researchers, and artists from visiting the US runs counter to our country’s proud traditions. My own parents would never have been able to come to this country from Iran had this order been in place.



We will continue operating a resource portal for those affected by this policy, and will remain available to help any Washingtonian who is adversely affected by this executive order to the best of our ability.”

USA TODAY's Alan Gomez contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 KING