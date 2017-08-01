Top candidates emerge in 2017 primary election

Decision 2017

This breaks down the initial results of the August primary as KING 5 continues tracking what's to come.

There are 192 races across 18 counties in Washington state, including several high-profile races locally, such as Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett mayors, Seattle City Council, and Proposition 1, the King County arts tax.

After initial returns were released on Tuesday, additional results will be released daily by county at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Seattle mayor's race

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan took a big lead in the Seattle mayoral election with almost 87,000 ballots counted in early returns.

Durkan had 27,579 votes (32 percent) when initial ballot returns were released about 8 p.m. on Tuesday with about 19 percent of voters reporting.

“Everyone knows it was never about me," Durkan said. "It was about what you people believe in. What the voters believe in. It’s about the future of Seattle. It’s about Seattle leading and the future of our country."

Urban planner Cary Moon (13,583 votes; 16 percent) and attorney Nikkita Oliver (12,126 votes; 14 percent) were in a tight race for second place.

Only the top two finishers make it through to the November ballot.

"Tonight is about celebration," Oliver said. "It’s about looking at the work that we’ve done and acknowledging the power of our movement. We often say when we organize we win. But what I say is when we organize we thrive."

Moon said she was "tremendously grateful" for the initial returns and her strong performance.

"I fully expect things to shift a lot in the next few days," Moon said. "I’m ready for anything.”

Rounding out the top six candidates, former State Rep. Jessyn Farrell has 10,308 votes (12 percent), former State Sen. Bob Hasegawa has 7,526 votes (9 percent), and former mayor Mike McGinn has 6,247 votes (7 percent).

Tacoma mayor's race

Tacoma architect Jim Merritt and councilmember Victoria Woodards led the Tacoma mayoral race after initial returns were released on Tuesday evening.

Early results show Merritt leading with 41 percent, followed by Woodards with 35 percent, and Washington Public Disclosure Commission Evelyn Lopez with 22 percent.

It’s a three-way race, where incumbent Marilyn Strickland is term limited. Merritt also ran for mayor in 2009.

"It's overwhelming. It's very exciting," said Merritt, "I have a great team."

While the candidates have their differences, both agree creating jobs in Tacoma would be their top priority as mayor.

Environmental issues have also become a central theme in this race, in large part due to a proposal to build a liquid natural gas plant on the Tacoma waterfront.

Everett mayor's race

Three candidates are deadlocked in a tight race for Everett mayor, according to initial ballot returns.

Everett City Councilmember Judy Tuohy leads with 31 percent of the vote, followed by fellow councilmember Cassie Franklin and Snohomish County Councilmember Brian Sullivan, who each have 30 percent.

Everett’s longest-serving mayor, Ray Stephanson, announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year. He has been in office since 2003.

Seattle City Council

Incumbent M. Lorena Gonzalez held a big lead for City Council position 9, and three candidates remained locked in a tight race for position 8 after initial ballot returns were released on Tuesday.

City council position 8 is currently led by labor leader Teresa Mosqueda (31 percent) and housing activist Jon Grant (24 percent). Fremont Brewing Owner Sara Nelson (23 percent) closely follows.

Considered one of the most moderate members on council, Burgess announced in December he would not seek a fourth term for position 8.

Gonzalez swept position 9 with 62 percent of the vote, followed by Pat Murakami (20 percent).

King County Proposition 1

Initial returns show voters rejecting Proposition 1, which would initiate a sales tax for cultural access programs.

Early results on Tuesday night had the measure failing at 55 percent.

The measure would increase sales tax in the county by one-tenth of a percent starting in January 2018. It's projected to raise more than $67 million over seven years.

The generated revenue would fund cultural organizations for community-based, regional, and public school access programs to enhance and expand arts, science, and heritage programming, according to King County's website.

