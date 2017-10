"I voted" sticker (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) 2016 Jason Kolenda)

Monday is the last day to register to vote in November’s elections, which will decide Seattle’s next mayor and the composition of the county’s council.

Registration can be completed online at King County’s MyVote.

To complete registration, a current Washington State driver license or current Washington State ID card will be needed.

