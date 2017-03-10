These bills are probably dead in the state legislature

Here is a look at some bills which probably won't be passing in the Washington state Legislature this season.

RELATED: See which bills are still alive

DEATH PENALTY: An effort to abolish the death penalty in Washington state got a new push this year with strong backing from the governor and attorney general, but House Bill 1935 stalled in the Democratic-controlled House, receiving a public hearing but not getting a vote out of committee. Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a moratorium on capital punishment in Washington state in 2014. As long as it's in place, death row inmates will remain in prison rather than face execution.



WINE GROWLERS: House Bill 1039, and a similar measure in the Senate, would have allowed wine lovers to fill reusable containers known as growlers from taps at grocery stores, wine boutiques and other places licensed to sell wine in the state, but neither measure came up for a vote on the floor in their house of origin.



SAFETY BELTS ON SCHOOL BUSES: A bill that sought to require seat belts on school buses stalled in the Senate this year. Senate Bill 5054 received a public hearing but didn't make it out of the Transportation Committee. Other states that have existing variations of a seat belt law on school buses include California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Texas.



SASQUATCH: A Senate bill that would have made Sasquatch - also known as Bigfoot or Forest Yeti - the "official cryptid" state symbol never received a public hearing in the Senate. A cryptid is defined by Oxford dictionary as an "animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated."



DRONES NEAR ORCAS: Lawmakers considered a bill that would make it illegal for drones and other unmanned aerial systems to fly within 200 yards of an orca whale. Southern resident orca whales are the only known resident population in the United States, and are listed as an endangered species under federal and state law, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. House Bill 1031 received a hearing but didn't make it out of committee.

Copyright 2017 KING