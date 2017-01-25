WSP wants to destroy seized weapons

Photo: Washington State Patrol. (Photo: Custom)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol wants to destroy weapons seized during investigations, but state law won’t allow it.

It’s the only law enforcement agency in the state that does not have that option. WSP can only sell, trade or store confiscated guns.

Since 2014 the agency has chosen to store the weapons. More than 300 are locked in an undisclosed location, according to WSP.

WSP Chief John Batiste decided the agency did not want to put the guns back on the street.

“We’d feel awful if something happened with a gun we had in our possession, and we traded it or legally sold it to a licensed dealer, and the wrong person got ahold of it,” said WSP Captain Monica Alexander.

She said Chief Batiste wants the agency to have the option to destroy weapons just like everyone else.

State Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, agrees. She is sponsoring a House bill to give WSP the ability to destroy confiscated weapons.

“It is seen a bit as a housekeeping,” said Senn. “It is adding simply the words, ‘or destroy’ to the state trooper legislation.”

But the bill could have a hard time passing out of the Senate.

The Republican Chair of the Law and Justice Committee, State Sen. Mike Padden, R- Spokane, does not support the bill. He said it would generate money for gun manufacturers and could result in a loss in revenue to the State Patrol.

If the bill fails, WSP will contemplate selling the weapons again, according to a WSP spokesperson.

Copyright 2016 KING