Trump taps GOP state Senators for EPA, agriculture jobs

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – President Donald Trump is looking to the Washington State Senate to fill federal government job openings.

State Sen. Brian Dansel, R-Republic, resigned from his state seat Tuesday to become special assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture. State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, and former State Sen. Don Benton, R-Clark County, also took jobs with the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Ericksen is not giving up his seat. He said the job is a temporary position with the EPA’s transition team.

Ericksen said he will be paying for the airfare to cover his new commute between Olympia and Washington, D.C.

Minority State Senate Leader, Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, said if Ericksen were a Democrat, she would ask him to resign, or at least consider it.

“Flying back and forth certainly means we’re going to be in a situation where we’re not moving legislation, and it could cripple the legislature,” said Nelson.

State Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said since the job is considered temporary, Ericksen should be able to hold the two positions.

A replacement for Dansel will be named by Republicans in his district. Schoesler said he hoped to have a replacement appointed by early February.

Until a new Senator is sworn in, Republicans and Democrats split the majority.

