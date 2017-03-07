House passes bill to ban holding a phone while driving

Photo: Thinkstock.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A measure to ban holding a phone while driving passed in the House a day after a similar measure passed in the Senate.



House Bill 1371 received a 52-45 vote in the Democratic-controlled House Tuesday.



Under the measure, drivers would be banned from holding any hand-held devices while driving including phones, tablets and other electronic devices.



Currently it is a $136 infraction if caught texting or holding a phone to the ear while driving.



The new measure would double the fine for second and subsequent offenses within five years. It would also allow the use of a finger to activate or deactivate a device, and use a built-in touch screen control panel within a vehicle to control basic functions like the radio or air conditioning.

The State Senate passed a companion bill, Senate Bill 5289, Tuesday night.

