SEATTLE -- A Washington state Republican senator took to social media to call out those who participated in protests across the country last Friday and Saturday following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

A post the Facebook page of Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way, Saturday called the protests "unAmerican" and "unChristian."

Here is the full, unedited post as it appeared on Facebook as of Tuesday morning:

My prayers and wishes for success go out to President Trump, as he starts his duties as our President and Commander-in-Chief. May God grant him wisdom and peace as he addresses the many problems we face. May his family also be blessed, as they support him in his new role!

I also had hoped that many of President Trump's political enemies would have adopted the graciousness of the Clintons and the Obamas toward Trump and the Office of the Presidency, rather than the ugly, unAmerican, and unChristian protest activities we have seen yesterday, and now today, across our state and nation by many people I know! For Shame! For Shame!

Some people responding in the comments on Miloscia's Facebook page praised him.



"Thank you sir!!! Probably the most thoughtful thing I've read in the last 24 hours," wrote Jeffery Jones.



Most criticized Miloscia, saying the protests were not un-American.



"How is it unAmerican to assemble peacefully and exercise our first amendment rights? How is it we voted you into office?" said Helena Karasch.



And several disagreed with the idea that it was un-Christian.

"I would respectfully disagree about the Unchristian nature of today's peaceful protest. Christ did throw the moneychangers out of the temple - I can draw very similar parallels to both parties in DC," wrote Jason Schelert.

"Pope Francis had a good comment when asked a question about Trump: Long comment short: I wish him well, hope he does good, I will wait and see and judge his actions/words in office later. Again, Obama and Clinton are handling this the right way--they both have stopped fighting," Miloscia responded.

The day after the protests, Trump posted about them twice to his Twitter account -- first criticizing those taking part in the women's marches around the country, then later saying "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy."

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

The night President Barack Obama won re-election in 2012, Trump called for protests in Washington, DC.

We can't let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty. Our nation is totally divided! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Miloscia represents the 30th District which covers Federal Way, Des Moines, Auburn, Algona, Pacific, and Milton.

