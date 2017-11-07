Fortunato leads Rylands in state Senate LD 31 race

In the race for state Senate Legislative District 31, incumbent Phil Fortunato (left), a Republican, faces challenger Michelle Rylands, a Democrat who is running her first race in the Legislature.

While technically the incumbent, Fortunato was elected in January to replace Republican Senator Pam Roach, who left the state Senate after she was elected to Pierce County Council last year.

Fortunato was originally elected to serve the 31st legislative district as a state representative and was appointed as Roach's replacement after she left.

The district includes southeastern King County and northeast Pierce County and includes Auburn, Enumclaw, Sumner and Bonney Lake.



