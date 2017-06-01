KING
Washington state lawmakers react to President Trump's decision on Paris Accord

Bryce Newberry , KING 2:48 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

Reaction from lawmakers across the state began pouring in Thursday as President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord.

Senator Patty Murray tweeted expressing her disappointment in the decision.

Rep. Denny Heck issued a statement also expressing disappointment in the decision to take the U.S. out of the agreement.

"President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change puts politics ahead of the wellbeing of our children and grandchildren," he said in a written statement. "Climate change is not only settled fact, it is a complex problem that requires global coordination and cooperation to combat."

Sen. Maria Cantwell also sounded off.

"This is a sad day for America," she said in a statement. "Donald Trump just quit the race to become the world's clean energy superpower and greatly diminished us in the eyes of our allies."

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray issued a joint statement with city councilmember Mike O'Brien.

"Climate change threatens every part of our lives, from the air we breathe, to the food we eat, to resilience of our cities and infrastructure," Murray said in the written statement.

Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement with support for Trump's decision.

 

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted a statement Wednesday, saying Washington has always led the way on climate change. 

 

 

 

"The Paris Climate Agreement is a landmark international pact that represents our greatest opportunity to secure long-term U.S. and global economic security in the face of growing threats from climate change," he said in the statement.

Rep. Adam Smith issued a statement Thursday afternoon, calling Trump's move disastrous.

"Either the president does not understand or simply does not care about the devastating impact global climate change will bring about," he said. "As the world's second-largest polluter, emitting fifteen percent of global emissions, but with only about five percent of the world's population, the United States has a moral obligation to reduce carbon emissions."

 

 

 

Rep. Dave Reichert posted on Facebook Wednesday with his thoughts on the accord.

 

 

 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal held a roundtable with environmental advocates, according to a news release. 

"By unilaterally pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord, President Trump is setting our planet on a catastrophic course," she said. "This decision, based on falsehoods and the denial of climate change, would be a complete disaster for our cities, Washington state, our country and the entire world. It's not a hoax - the science is clear on climate change."

 

 

Rep. Derek Kilmer related the decision to playing soccer as a child. 

"When I was growing up my soccer coach talked about the importance of being in the game," he said. "It's shameful that when it comes to the climate challenge our world faces, the United States is going from being a captain to riding the bench with only two other countries - Syria and Nicaragua." 

This story will continue to be updated. 

