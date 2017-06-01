(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

If viewing in the app, click here.

Reaction from lawmakers across the state began pouring in Thursday as President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord.

Senator Patty Murray tweeted expressing her disappointment in the decision.

Facing 2 choices on Paris Climate deal, it speaks volumes that Trump chose a short-sighted political payoff over long-term responsibility. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 1, 2017

It's especially cruel for places like WA, where ocean acidification, disappearing glaciers, & bigger wildfires are becoming the norm. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 1, 2017

Future generations will remember when President Trump chose a political payoff over science, global standing & will of millions of Americans — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 1, 2017

Rep. Denny Heck issued a statement also expressing disappointment in the decision to take the U.S. out of the agreement.

"President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change puts politics ahead of the wellbeing of our children and grandchildren," he said in a written statement. "Climate change is not only settled fact, it is a complex problem that requires global coordination and cooperation to combat."

Sen. Maria Cantwell also sounded off.

"This is a sad day for America," she said in a statement. "Donald Trump just quit the race to become the world's clean energy superpower and greatly diminished us in the eyes of our allies."

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray issued a joint statement with city councilmember Mike O'Brien.

"Climate change threatens every part of our lives, from the air we breathe, to the food we eat, to resilience of our cities and infrastructure," Murray said in the written statement.

As President Trump retreats on the #ParisAgreement and shirks responsibility, cities like ours will fill the void and #ActOnClimate. pic.twitter.com/C9B2rEvorl — Ed Murray (@MayorEdMurray) June 1, 2017

Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement with support for Trump's decision.

My statement on President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. pic.twitter.com/waJgMinv5b — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) June 1, 2017

Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted a statement Wednesday, saying Washington has always led the way on climate change.

Washington state will always lead the way on climate issues when Washington, D.C. is failing. #ParisAgreement https://t.co/JDTpwr5noA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 31, 2017

"The Paris Climate Agreement is a landmark international pact that represents our greatest opportunity to secure long-term U.S. and global economic security in the face of growing threats from climate change," he said in the statement.

Rep. Adam Smith issued a statement Thursday afternoon, calling Trump's move disastrous.

"Either the president does not understand or simply does not care about the devastating impact global climate change will bring about," he said. "As the world's second-largest polluter, emitting fifteen percent of global emissions, but with only about five percent of the world's population, the United States has a moral obligation to reduce carbon emissions."

Withdrawal from the #ParisAgreement is a disastrous move that undermines the most significant global #climatechange agreement to date pic.twitter.com/4kcTANsO2g — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) June 1, 2017

Rep. Dave Reichert posted on Facebook Wednesday with his thoughts on the accord.

The Paris Accord gives the United States a global platform to be a leading voice on international issues impacting our... Posted by Congressman Dave Reichert on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Rep. Pramila Jayapal held a roundtable with environmental advocates, according to a news release.

"By unilaterally pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord, President Trump is setting our planet on a catastrophic course," she said. "This decision, based on falsehoods and the denial of climate change, would be a complete disaster for our cities, Washington state, our country and the entire world. It's not a hoax - the science is clear on climate change."

Withdrawing from the #ParisAgreement would be a complete disaster for our cities, Washington state, our country, and the entire world. pic.twitter.com/Rbzcl8HeI9 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 31, 2017

Rep. Derek Kilmer related the decision to playing soccer as a child.

"When I was growing up my soccer coach talked about the importance of being in the game," he said. "It's shameful that when it comes to the climate challenge our world faces, the United States is going from being a captain to riding the bench with only two other countries - Syria and Nicaragua."

This story will continue to be updated.

© 2017 KING-TV