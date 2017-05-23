State lawmakers start second special session

Washington state capitol in Olympia (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington lawmakers have adjourned their first special session but were immediately called back into overtime by Gov. Jay Inslee.



The second special session started Tuesday, immediately after adjournment of the first one.



While most of the 147 members have been back home in their districts during the special session, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has been meeting several times a week to negotiate policy surrounding education funding, and leaders say progress has been made. The state has been in contempt of court for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that found that school funding was not adequate or uniform.

© 2017 Associated Press