State government shutdown would impact local programs

A partial state government shutdown would result in more than 30,000 state employee layoffs and hit local agencies as well.

Unless state lawmakers reach a budget deal by the end of Friday, the state would go into a partial shutdown for the first time in state history.

In addition to the state workers, 42 staffers at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department would also be furloughed.

State funding pays for water sampling tests, disease investigations, and programs to assist low-income families.

“It is heart-wrenching,” said Kindra Ahmann, a nurse who helps 25 new mothers and babies considered vulnerable in the Nurse-Family Partnership program, paid for with state funding.

Deanna Nord said she and her 14-month-old daughter Marilyn would be homeless without Ahmann’s help finding a home.

Nord said she’s a better single mother because of Ahmann’s instruction during home visits.

“I didn’t have a lot of people who came and asked how I was doing,” said Nord.

