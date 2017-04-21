Special session called to finish Washington state budget

The Washington state Capitol building in Olympia, Wash. (Credit: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Unable to agree to negotiate, much less reach, a state budget deal during their regularly scheduled legislative session, Washington lawmakers are being called into an overtime special session on Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he is calling them back to work at 10 a.m. Monday.

This will mark the third consecutive year, and seventh time since 2010, that the Legislature will have to go to a special session.

"It is most disappointing that the state of Washington and the people of this state are in this position again." said Inslee.

Lawmakers are expected to break for the weekend on Friday, with just a few lawmakers on hand Sunday to officially end the 105-day session.



House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan said Thursday that a majority of lawmakers would remain in their home districts, and that just the budget negotiators would return to the Capitol next week.

