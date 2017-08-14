Sources: Former WA Deputy AG considered for US Attorney

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

Former Washington Deputy Attorney General Brian Moran is under consideration by the Trump administration to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, two well-placed sources told KING 5.

Moran, who currently works in private practice at the Seattle office of the Orrick law firm, served as a top adviser to former Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Moran spent more than 15 years at the AG’s office, serving as the chief criminal prosecutor before his promotion to chief deputy attorney general. He also previously served as a criminal prosecutor in Kitsap County.

Both Moran and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment about whether he’s being vetted for the prestigious federal job. The FBI background process could take several weeks.

The vetting process typically occurs before President Donald Trump would officially nominate Moran. The U.S. Senate confirms all nominations.

Congressman Dave Reichert’s, R-Wash., office confirmed Moran’s name was on a list of U.S. Attorney recommendations submitted to the White House.

Annette Hayes currently serves as acting U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, succeeding Jenny Durkan who left the office in 2014.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration asked for the resignations of all Obama administration appointed U.S. Attorneys, a customary action when a new administration takes over.

