Sheriff Urquhart: Arpaio pardoning 'unconscionable'

King County Sheriff John Urquhart is voicing his displeasure at President Donald Trump's pardon of the former Phoenix metro area sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Urquhart tweeted Friday calling the pardoning “unconscionable.”

“Sheriff Joe violated the Constitution. The voters defeated him. The judge convicted him. The President pardoned him. Unconscionable,” the tweet said.

Several other local leaders were also unhappy with President Trump's actions, including Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez who tweeted, "It's a sad day for all Americans."

Arpaio was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge's orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols. He faces the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.



The action came several days after Trump, at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon.



Arpaio became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views.



Both politicians questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama's birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges.

