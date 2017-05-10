KING
Close

Shake up in the race for Seattle mayor: What's next?

Shake up in the race for Seattle Mayor: what's next?

KING 5:55 PM. PDT May 10, 2017

Shake up in the Seattle mayoral race: Q & A with KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand on what to expect next.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories