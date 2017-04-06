Here's what it means if Senate goes 'nuclear' on Supreme Court nominee Thursday

Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

U.S. Senate Democrats are expected to continue to filibuster the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch while Republicans may change the Senate rules, if necessary, to push the nomination forward.

Republicans need 60 votes to end the Democrats filibuster, but they don’t have them. Republicans are expected to try a vote to end debate, but if that fails, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has proposed what is being called the "nuclear option."

He will ask the parliamentarian to change the rules to require only 51 votes to end debate. When the parliamentarian says no because ending debate requires 60 votes, McConnell will ask for a vote to overrule that decision. He will win, because reversing the parliamentarian’s ruling only requires 51 votes.

That is basically the "nuclear option" -- changing the Senate rules so that Supreme Court nominees cannot be filibustered in the Senate. A vote to change the rules would require a simple majority.

Under the new rules, the Senate would then allow 30 hours of debate on the nomination. Then a final vote on the Gorsuch nomination is expected Friday.

Washington state senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray have both stated their opposition to Gorsuch. They have expressed their disapproval in a series of tweets.

If you can’t get 60 votes for a Supreme Court nominee, you don’t need to change the rules. You need to change the nominee. #SCOTUS — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

#SCOTUS nominees require 60 votes & if a nominee cannot clear 60 votes, then it is the nominee who should be changed, not the rules — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) April 5, 2017

Notable that while Gorsuch was testifying 2 wks ago, #SCOTUS unanimously rejected his ruling in a case involving a student w/ disabilities. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

Judge Gorsuch has ruled in ways that have made it more difficult for children & students w/ disabilities to receive the support they deserve — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

Judge Gorsuch's record suggests he can’t be trusted to stand up for women’s constitutionally protected health care rights. #SCOTUS — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

On top of deep concerns with Judge Gorsuch, Republicans are rushing through this nominee on the fastest timeline in recent history. #SCOTUS — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

Now, more than ever, we need an independent judiciary that can safeguard the rights of citizens against this executive branch. #SCOTUS — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 5, 2017

Judge Gorsuch supported an effort to defund #PlannedParenthood – an important provider of #womenshealth services. I cannot support this. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) April 6, 2017

Gorsuch has ruled against #LGBTQ individuals seeking fair, nondiscriminatory treatment. I will not support such hostility towards our rights — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) April 6, 2017

I cannot support Judge Gorsuch for the #SCOTUS and his narrow interpretation of laws meant to protect workers against discrimination — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) April 5, 2017

