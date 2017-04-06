KING
Close

Here's what it means if Senate goes 'nuclear' on Supreme Court nominee Thursday

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

Alex Rozier, KING 8:05 AM. PDT April 06, 2017

U.S. Senate Democrats are expected to continue to filibuster the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch while Republicans may change the Senate rules, if necessary, to push the nomination forward.

Republicans need 60 votes to end the Democrats filibuster, but they don’t have them. Republicans are expected to try a vote to end debate, but if that fails, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has proposed what is being called the "nuclear option."

He will ask the parliamentarian to change the rules to require only 51 votes to end debate. When the parliamentarian says no because ending debate requires 60 votes, McConnell will ask for a vote to overrule that decision. He will win, because reversing the parliamentarian’s ruling only requires 51 votes.

That is basically the "nuclear option" -- changing the Senate rules so that Supreme Court nominees cannot be filibustered in the Senate. A vote to change the rules would require a simple majority.

Under the new rules, the Senate would then allow 30 hours of debate on the nomination. Then a final vote on the Gorsuch nomination is expected Friday.

Washington state senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray have both stated their opposition to Gorsuch. They have expressed their disapproval in a series of tweets. 

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories