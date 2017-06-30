Senate passes paid family leave measure

Cute little newborn baby boy lying on bed, sleeping, hands up. Close up. (Photo: Halfpoint/Thinkstock, Halfpoint)

OLYMPIA, Wash - The Senate has approved a paid family leave program that offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member.



The measure passed on a 37-12 vote Friday and now heads to the House.



The bill, which was a compromise reached between Republicans and Democrats after weeks of negotiation, offers eligible workers 12 weeks of either leave beginning in 2020, or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy.



The bill closes the loop on work left unfinished by the 2007 Legislature. That year, lawmakers created a paid family leave program that required many employers to offer five weeks of paid time off for new parents. But they never came up with a way to pay for the benefit, resulting in an indefinite delay of its implementation.

