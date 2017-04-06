Senate passes bill to lessen car tab taxes for Sound Transit

The Washington state Senate has passed a measure aiming to relieve concerns over the recent car-tab fee increase for Sound Transit 3, a nearly $54 billion transportation initiative voters approved in November.



Numerous bills have been introduced in the House and Senate after widespread outrage over the formula used to calculate car-tab fees, which are based on a depreciation schedule that overvalues newer cars in parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.



Senate Bill 5893 would require Sound Transit to improve the accuracy of the valuation formula by determining it based on Kelley Blue Book values or National Automobile Dealers Association values, whichever is lower. It would also reduce the overall motor vehicle excise tax to no more than five-tenths of 1 percent of the value of a vehicle.



The measure passed on a 25-24 floor vote in the Senate Thursday and now heads to the House for consideration. The Senate also unanimously passed the transportation budget Thursday and awaits action in the House.

Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, had proposed a "middle ground" fix that would offer taxpayers a credit equal to the difference between the MSRP-based formula Sound Transit currently uses to calculate car-tab fees and a more updated formula based on a car's fair market value. However, that amendment failed.

“They (the Republicans) clearly understand there’s a problem, yet it seems they’re more interested in grandstanding and pointing fingers than providing tax relief," Liias said in a statement Thursday.

House Democrats have previously said they would not support the bill, including Rep. Judy Clibborn, D-Mercer Island, who chairs the House Transportation Committee.

"Most of the things I've seen coming out of the Senate are just a way to take Sound Transit apart, and that isn't really what we're trying to do. People voted to do these projects," Clibborn said in an earlier interview.

© 2017 KING-TV