Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is cancer-free.



Wyman said in a news release Thursday that she responded well to the treatment and her doctor says there's no evidence of a tumor.



“At my eight-week post-radiation check-up, the doctor found no evidence of the tumor. There will be follow-up tests to confirm that all cancer cells are dead, but this was the diagnosis we were hoping for,” Wyman said.



She was diagnosed with colon cancer in March.

“I am thankful for the wonderful team of doctors at Kaiser Permanente and Providence Radiant Care who worked so hard to create and execute a successful treatment plan. My family and I feel truly blessed to receive such a positive outcome,” Wyman said.



Wyman also thanked everyone who provided encouragement, support and prayers over the last few months.

