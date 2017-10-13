Secretary DeVos speaks at Bellevue fundraiser: ‘Choice is on the march'

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the Washington Policy Center's annual fundraising dinner in Bellevue. (Photo: KING)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pushed for school choice and more options for students at a fundraising dinner in Bellevue on Friday night.

“There are still too many kids, way too many kids, that are trapped in a school that doesn’t meet their needs,” DeVos said. “There are too many parents that are denied the fundamental right to decide the best way to educate their child.”

The Washington Policy Center, a conservative think tank in favor of school choice, says it invited DeVos because she’s a cabinet member in charge of the nation's education policy. About 1,500 people were expected to attend the dinner.

DeVos spoke about empowering parents to choose the best path for their kids, because they are closest to their children and are best equipped to serve them. Then states should make choices available.

"I wholeheartedly believe that real choice cannot be accomplished through a one size fits all mandate at the federal level," DeVos said.

Tacoma mom Ami Lara, whose daughter attends charter school, introduced DeVos.

“I respect the fact that she has been an advocate for school choice for so long,” said Lara, a Democrat.

Lara, who says she’s held more than 130 meetings with state lawmakers to advocate for school choice, says for her the issue is not about politics.

“For me as a parent, it’s simply I need an education for my child. This is my one chance with her to make sure she the building looks for success, and a good education is part of that,” said Lara. “I honestly don’t think that politics should play a part in that. It should be how do we work together to find a solution to make education equitable for all students.”

Before the dinner, hundreds of people gathered outside to protest DeVos’ visit, including Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Bellevue Mayor John Stokes.

© 2017 KING-TV