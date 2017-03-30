Seattle to allocate $1M for immigrant legal defense fund

Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez.

The city of Seattle is setting up a legal defense fund that will dedicate $1 million towards providing legal aid to immigrants and refugees.

"We will stand, hand in hand, with these families as they defend their right to remain in this country with their families, and their community," said Councilmember M. Lorena González.

She announced the plan Thursday one day after Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said the city was suing the Trump Administration, for threatening to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, which don't actively help federal agents find undocumented immigrants.

Gonzales says the legal defense fund will be structured as a grant. Community-based groups can apply for funds to hire immigration attorneys for those facing trial.

She says unlike traditional courts, people in immigration proceedings do not have the right to an attorney.

"Establishing this Legal Defense Fund will help uphold the laws that protect immigrants' rights, prevent families from being unfairly torn apart, and enable our businesses to keep running with the valuable talents that immigrants bring to our community." said Councilmember Tim Burgess, who co-sponsored the legislation.

