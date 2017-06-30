Seattle mayoral race: one-on-one with Jessyn Farrell

Seattle mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell. (Photo: KING)

With ballots going out in just a couple of weeks time, candidate Jessyn Farrell knows time is limited to raise her profile in a crowded, competitive Seattle mayoral race that will go from 21 to 2, after August 1st.

"Most voters are aware there's a wild race, but people are really surprised at how soon they're going to vote," said Farrell.

"There's a lot of work to do, but we're well positioned to be in the top two," she told KING 5 on Friday.

Farrell's campaign has gained momentum ever since she stepped down from her job as state representative to focus on the mayoral race full time.

She's working with one of Mayor Murray's former consultants Christian Sinderman, and has begun to amass prized labor endorsements, including that of the Aerospace Machinists Union.

"I am the candidate who is pulling in more labor endorsements for sure," said Farrell, who believes the race could begin to split across the city's business and labor political fault lines.

"I think that could end up being a factor in the race, that there’s kind of an establishment candidate and I’m really running as the progressive," Farrell said, referencing former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, whose endorsements include the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the current Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

"We are definitely trying to turn this into a two woman race, and eating into the McGinn support is what we’re trying to do," said Farrell. "I’ve worked on transit issues, land use, environmental issues, and I think being a public school mom with three kids, two of whom are in public school, I think that’s a profile people care about. I’m the only person in the race talking about childcare."

"I believe no family should be paying more than 10 percent of its income on childcare, and I think by 2020 we can be making really big improvements to get towards that goal," she continued.

When asked to rank her top policy issues to prioritize, Farrell includes homelessness and housing affordability, transit and public education at the top of her list.

"I would love to see a plan that basically has affordability all throughout the city where every single neighborhood is on the hook for having some degree of housing diversity, and we’re using the whole array of tools that we can, whether it is working with the private sector to build more development near transit stations, or having mother-in-law cottages in parts of our community, or even looking at city land and doing more traditional public housing there."

Farrell goes into greater detail on housing, homelessness and transit in KING 5's extended interview.





