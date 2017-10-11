Seattle mayoral race endorsements: Do voters care?

(Photo: KING)

Voting will soon begin ahead of the November General Election; ballots go in the mail next week.

So how much will endorsements factor into the season’s big races? The Stranger came out with its election issue Wednesday, maintaining its support for Seattle mayoral candidate Cary Moon.

Arguably, the paper’s endorsement helped Moon make it through the crowded 21-candidate August Primary.

Meanwhile, Jenny Durkan continues to lock up support from Democratic heavyweights in the state, recently rolling out web ads featuring Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Labor unions are split in the race, along with neighborhood Democratic groups. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s political arm endorsed Durkan; the Sierra Club’s Seattle Group endorsed Moon.

The candidates’ respective endorsement lists are too long to fit on one page, so are voters paying attention?

“To be honest with you, I don't think I do pay too much attention to the endorsements,” said Seattle voter Tony Diaz, who named homelessness as his top campaign issue.

“I’m still undecided, and I have to make a decision real soon,” Diaz continued.

Voter Anne Acosta says she’s also undecided, and unlike Diaz, she does pay attention to certain endorsements.

“I am actually pretty consciousness about researching the candidates, and it feels like we’re in a delicious dilemma, either could potentially be great,” said Acosta. “I just need to read more to feel like who lines up with my values.”

Complete list of Durkan Endorsements

Complete list of Moon Endorsements

In the money race, to date, Durkan leads with more than $761,000 raised, since she entered the race. Analysis from the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commissions shows the majority of the contributions came from individual donors.

Moon, meanwhile, has raised more than $237,000, self-funding nearly half of her total. New numbers are due out next week.

KING 5, KUOW and Seattle CityClub will be hosting a televised mayoral debate on October 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

© 2017 KING-TV