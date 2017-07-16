Candidates for Seattle mayor to debate on live TV Monday

KING and KUOW co-present the 2017 Seattle mayoral debate Monday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. (Photo: KING)

In a Decision 2017 Special co-presented by KING 5 News and KUOW Public Radio, the six leading candidates in the race for Seattle mayor face off Monday night for their only televised primary election debate.

KING 5's Natalie Brand and KUOW's Ross Reynolds will co-moderate the debate held at Impact Hub Seattle. Twenty-one people are running to succeed Ed Murray, who dropped out of the race, but we'll hear from the current leading candidates:

Jenny Durkan

Jessyn Farrell

Bob Hasegawa

Michael McGinn

Cary Moon

Nikkita Oliver

The candidates were invited to participate in the debate based on the following criteria: whether the person is a declared candidate, their current level of funds raised by the candidate, the endorsements the candidates have received, and the candidate's comparative standing in an exclusive KING 5/KUOW SurveyUSA Poll.

The debate will air live on KING 5, KONG and KUOW - and streamed live on king5.com, KING 5 Facebook and YouTube on Monday July 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The broadcast will be followed by an online Debate Extra: an informal live Q&A with the candidates streamed on king5.com and Facebook.



