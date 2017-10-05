KING
Seattle mayoral, council candidates to take part in public forum on Thursday

Bernard Ellouk, KING 6:10 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County will be hosting a public forum for city council and mayoral candidates on Thursday.

Called “Old Seattle vs. New Seattle: Can We Find Common Ground to Build a Bright Future," the event will be moderated by KING 5’s Natalie Brand and will be hosted at the  ATLAS workbase.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

From 7:30 to 8 p.m. the candidates will engage in a traditional candidate forum. At 8 p.m. there will be a round-table discussion with all six candidates about policy issues that divide Seattleites.

Video of the event will stream live at KING5.com and on KING 5's Facebook account. 

