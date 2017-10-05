Labor leader Teresa Mosqueda (from left), City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, housing activist Jon Grant, business owner and community activist Pat Murakami. (Photo: KING)

The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County will be hosting a public forum for city council and mayoral candidates on Thursday.

Called “Old Seattle vs. New Seattle: Can We Find Common Ground to Build a Bright Future," the event will be moderated by KING 5’s Natalie Brand and will be hosted at the ATLAS workbase.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

From 7:30 to 8 p.m. the candidates will engage in a traditional candidate forum. At 8 p.m. there will be a round-table discussion with all six candidates about policy issues that divide Seattleites.

Video of the event will stream live at KING5.com and on KING 5's Facebook account.

© 2017 KING-TV