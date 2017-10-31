Seattle mayor opposes employee head tax

Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess said Tuesday a so-called head tax on employees is "ill advised."

It comes as Council Budget Chair Lisa Herbold unveiled her initial balancing package in Council Chambers, which included the tax on businesses with gross income over $5 million a year. The bill would establish a tax of $100 per FTE, and proponents say would help pay for new shelters, vehicle safe zones, and investments in new rent and income restricted housing units.

Herbold is the fourth councilmember to publicly back the tax, along with Mike O'Brien, Kshama Sawant, and Kirsten Harris-Talley. Four other councilmembers, Lorena Gonzalez, Debora Juarez, Rob Johnson, and Sally Bagshaw, have stated their opposition to the current proposal. Only Council President Bruce Harrell has not tipped his hand.

Burgess says his budget already includes $63 million in homeless funding, and that's a "62 percent increase since 2014." He says an alternative approach to the tax would be to move forward with an ordinance and tax on short term rentals, like ones operated by Airbnb and Expedia.

The mayor would not say what would happen if the current proposal was forwarded to his office, or whether he would use veto power.

"I'm not sure," he said. "I'll cross that bridge if I have to."

