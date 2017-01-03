Seattle Democracy Vouchers in the mail

Registered voters and Seattle residents eligible to apply for the vouchers will receive four $25 vouchers in the mail, totaling $100. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Democracy vouchers are in the mail, on their way to Seattle voters. But, what is a Democracy voucher? That’s what a lot of local voters are asking, as the first of its kind program launches with the New Year.

Voters approved a campaign finance initiative in 2015 to fund the voucher program through a small property tax increase—an estimated $11.50 per year for the average homeowner, according to the city. The program is budgeted at $3 million a year, for the next 10 years.

Registered voters and Seattle residents eligible to apply for the vouchers will receive four $25 vouchers in the mail, totaling $100.

“This was not a decision by the Mayor; this was not a decision by the Seattle city council. This came from the people,” said Rene LeBeau, the Democracy Voucher program manager. “The idea is to get more people involved with the entire electoral process before we even get to the stage of the ballot.”

While voters approved the plan, some remain skeptical of how it will work.

“To me it seems stupid,” said Mark Holmes of Seattle. “I'm not really happy with a lot of things going on in political office now. I'd probably be one to put it in the garbage. That's just me.”

Critics worry about cost and the potential for fraud. LeBeau counters that the initiative has a number of checkpoints to prevent and deter misuse. Her office will carefully track individually issued vouchers. Voters will have to sign them, as they would their ballot, to help with identity verification.

“If somebody does try to fraudulently use a vouchers and they're caught, there are actual penalties that will be enacted,” said LeBeau.

Vouchers cannot be transferred, or sold, and they can only be assigned to qualified candidates who opt into the program.

The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commissions says it’s currently working with the Public Disclosure Commission to clarify rules on whether politically active groups can “bundle,” or collect vouchers from their members.

In its first year, the vouchers will apply only to the two at-large city council races, along with the city attorney’s race.

So far, council candidate Jon Grant has signed up to participate, along with City Attorney Pete Holmes, who is running for re-election.

Candidates have until June to sign up for the public campaign finance option. To qualify, they need to collect a minimum number of signatures from supporters, as well as agree to lower campaign contribution limits.

Voters and eligible residents have until November 30 to use their vouchers. The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission advises recipients to store the vouchers in a safe place, until they’re ready to use them.

“Everyone wants this to be a success or at least not fail on something like having lack of clarity around the rules. We are in contact with local campaigns, local organizing groups to make sure this launches on the best possible foot that it could,” said LeBeau.

“This is new for everybody,” she continued. "This is new for the city of Seattle; this is new for voters in Seattle. This is new for candidates, and this is new for the country.”

Resources:

Frequently asked questions

Find a participating candidate

Democracy Voucher question hotline: (206) 727-8855

