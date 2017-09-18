Seattle city council to pick acting mayor Monday

Seattle City Council in session on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo courtesy Council's Flickr page)

SEATTLE -- The city of Seattle on Monday will have its third mayor in less than a week when the city council decides who will become the acting mayor. One logical candidate has taken herself out of the running.

Ed Murray stepped down last Wednesday after a fifth man stepped forward claiming Murray sexually abused him 40 years ago.

City Council President Bruce Harrell became acting mayor, as required by the city charter, but announced he does not plan to keep the job because he would have forfeited his last two years on the council.

So now it's up to the nine councilmembers to vote amongst themselves Monday to determine which one of them will be the interim mayor through the end of Murray's term. That's expected to be determined at their 2 p.m. meeting.

One of the two logical candidates is Tim Burgess, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Lorena Gonzalez is at the end of her council term and has to run for re-election regardless of whether she takes the position as mayor. But she released a statement Monday saying she would not seek the job.

“I remain focused on championing my priorities for public safety, working families, domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and immigrants and refugees through the impending budget season, which will begin in earnest on September 25, 2017," Gonzalez wrote.

Whoever gets the job, they'd take over until the election results are certified on November 28. At that point, Jenny Durkan or Cary Moon -- the remaining candidates in the mayoral race -- could take over.

