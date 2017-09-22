Russia unsuccessfully targeted WA elections

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Homeowners claim new road hurts neighborhood
-
Police union gives response on FBI investigation
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
The must see attraction for the 2018 Olympics
-
Stolen cat found beaten to death in dumpster
-
Earthquake science: Mexico vs. Puget Sound
-
Protestors gather outside 13 PSE offices
-
Port of Seattle argues against travel ban
-
U.S. airlines phasing out Boeing 747s
More Stories
-
End of an era: U.S. Airlines retiring last Boeing…Sep 22, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Trump blasts NFL players who kneel during national anthemSep 22, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Scam alert: Experts warn of phony calls to steal moneySep 22, 2017, 11:11 a.m.