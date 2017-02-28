Rosie O'Donnell leads 'Resistance Address' outside White House

Protesters listen to Rosie O'Donnell's resistance address outside The White House on Feb. 28,. 2017.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's a big night for speeches and the president wasn't the only person to make one.

A woman he criticized throughout his campaign made one too - at the front of his house.

As President Donald Trump prepared to speak before Congress, at least 100 people came to The White House to protest him and hear a resistance address from Rosie O'Donnell.

"We hold these truths to be self evident. That all men are created equal. That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights," O'Donnell recited.

"Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends it is the right of the people to alter and abolish it and to institute new government. That is why we are here," she said.

"Even if our major media companies with not call him a liar. We will. He lies. He lies. He lies. He lies," O'Donnell added.

As rain covered the city, protesters covered their heads with signs, grabbed umbrellas and stood in front of the White House.

This protest isn't unique. For weeks Trump critics have done the same thing.

Trump is still in office, but Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block still says all of this is working.

"I think we're seeing concrete success in slowing down the agenda. We had a success with the response to the Muslim band. People are energized," Kimelman-Block said.

