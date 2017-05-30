Results of GOP health care bill would be ‘tragic,' Renton doctor says

The House version of the bill phases out the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act and proposes to cap spending to states with a fixed per-capita amount, or block grants. (Photo: KING)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to urge Republicans Senators to use the so-called "nuclear option" to quickly pass the GOP health care repeal and replace bill.

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately and get health care and tax cuts approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt,” the morning tweet reads.

The GOP bill is already moving forward through the expedited process of reconciliation that only requires 50 votes, but even that is posing a challenge for Republicans divided over the bill.

“I don’t know how we get to 50 votes at the moment, but that’s the goal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Reuters last week.

“Mitch McConnell is working very hard to get 50 votes. He wants to get this done and behind him,” Sen. Patty Murray said on Tuesday.

“This could happen very quickly. Right now, there are 13 Republican Senators…they are not keeping it quiet…all men, sitting in a room, working to come up with their substitute to the House,” she said.

While Republican Senators have said their version of the bill passed by House Republicans earlier this month would look much different, Murray and concerned health care providers still fear the worst.

“I can’t stress to you how tragic this is going to be if this comes to pass,” said Dr. Rhonda Medows, chief population officer at Providence St. Joseph, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the U.S.

Medows remains especially concerned about the proposed cuts to Medicaid, a program she herself relied on as a child who came down with tuberculous.

“The child in me that needed that services all those decades ago," she said. "I would not be here today.”

The House version of the bill phases out the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act and proposes to cap spending to states with a fixed per-capita amount, or block grants.

NBC News called it one of the most sweeping changes under the House passed bill.

Currently, 1.5 million Washington residents are enrolled in Medicaid, including 600,000 who signed up under the expansion, according to a spokesman with the State Exchange.

Nationwide, more than thirty other states also expanded Medicaid under the ACA. If federal funding is cut, Doctors worry states won’t be able to absorb the cost gap, resulting in forced cuts to health care services.

“We not only go back, we go even further back, because now we have a population that understands what they’re truly going to be losing. They’ve been able to get prevention; they’ve been able to get maintenance care,” said Medows. “We basically take ourselves back decades.”

Meanwhile, Republican supporters of the bill argue their plan gives power back to the states and to individual families.

“We’re working to empower the states to best structure Medicaid,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said in a recent interview with Fox News.

“We want to give states the opportunity to structure this program in a way that is best going to meet the needs of the individuals and families in those states most in need," she said.

“People think we have one health system in the United States. We actually have 50 or 51 health systems,” said Dr. Rod Hochman, CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health, which operates in seven states. “When we’re in Alaska or Texas, it’s almost likely working in different countries. We already have a substantial difference state to state. What we think with what the Republicans are ready to do, is turn the whole market into further chaos.”

Hochman acknowledged there are serious issues within the current health care system that need to be examined, namely affordability. However, he believes the ultimate fix will require a bi-partisan approach.

Senate Democrats have urged Republicans to take repeal off the table, but Murray says her Republican colleagues remain committed to repealing what they call a collapsing law.

“I’ve worked a lot of bi-partisan deals, and the way you get a deal done is you both have the same goal," Murray said. "You want to fix the budget, you want to fix healthcare. We don’t have the same goals right now.”

