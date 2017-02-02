KING
Republican senator discusses role in Trump administration

Associated Press , KING 11:16 AM. PST February 02, 2017

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Sen. Doug Ericksen says that the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him as his juggles dual roles as state senator and a member of President Donald Trump's transition team.

Ericksen noted his presence on the Senate floor the previous evening for a key vote as an example that he's able to do both jobs.
 

The Republican from Ferndale met with reporters Thursday morning to discuss his temporary posting. The meeting with the press was a day later than originally planned because of a cancelled flight out of Washington, D.C.

He said his has received overwhelming support from his constituents, and called the job with the Trump administration a "unique opportunity."

Ericksen says that both state and federal lawyers have told him his temporary dual role as communications director for the Environmental Protection Agency's transition team is legal.

