PORTLAND, Ore. – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Portland on Tuesday to discuss immigration policies with federal and local law enforcement officials and protesters started gathering about 11 a.m. in anticipation of his arrival.

The U.S. Attorney's office confirmed Sessions will speak at 1 p.m. at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Portland Field Office, at 1455 NW Overton Street in Portland's Pearl District. Sessions will talk about sanctuary cities with federal law enforcement authorities during that event.

A U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed that Sessions will also meet with local law enforcement to discuss topics including immigration, violent crime and drug enforcement.

In addition, Sessions will meet with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams.

Willamette Week first reported the news on Sept. 16.

A protest is planned in conjunction with Sessions' visit outside the USCIS office starting at 11 a.m. The protest is organized by Portland's Resistance and the Latino advocacy groups Milenio.org and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario.

"Sessions plans on meeting with local law enforcement, which is in direct opposition to our status of a sanctuary city," Vos Hispana Cambio Comunitario said in a statement. "Not only is this visit unwelcome, it is potentially dangerous as he could encourage officials to enforce federal law despite our sanctuary status."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city of Portland does not "appreciate" Sessions' stance on sanctuary cities, and he hopes Sessions sees why when he visits the city tomorrow.

Wheeler said he will not meet with Sessions and instead had a letter hand delivered.

Sessions will be the second member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to visit Portland. Linda McMahon, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration and former CEO of World Wresting Entertainment, visited Portland in July.

As attorney general, Sessions has repeatedly urged sanctuary cities to enforce federal immigration laws, or potentially lose federal funding. In March, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called Sessions’ stance “wrongheaded.”

"We think this is just another attempt by the Trump administration to bully local governments, local municipalities who are trying to stand up for immigrants into going along with Trump's racist policies; racist, anti-immigrant policies," said Matt Dos Santos, legal director for the ACLU of Oregon.

"We need to uphold justice, we need to protect our citizens," said Tracy Honl, chair of the Washington County Republican Party. "We need to realize the danger that we're putting people in, change our policies to make Oregonians safer."

Honl was referring to the case of Sergio Martinez, who was accused of attacking two women in Portland last July. Martinez, a transient, had previously been deported from the U.S. 20 times, according to court records.

On Friday, a federal judge in Chicago blocked the Trump administration’s effort to withhold federal funds for public safety from sanctuary cities.

Sessions has also hinted at a crackdown on states that have legalized marijuana in defiance of federal law, such as Oregon. Multiple times this year, Gov. Kate Brown has defended the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana. In a letter she wrote to Sessions earlier this year, she said Oregon's medical and recreational marijuana industry has raised over $60.2 million in revenue and created over 16,000 jobs.

